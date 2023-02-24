Larissa London, the fourth baby mama of Nigerian singer Davido, has caused quite a stir on social media after sharing a video of their son.

It is an almost forgotten fact that Davido welcomed another son shortly after the birth of his child, Ifeanyi who is now late.

But, Larissa is making sure her son’s identity as an Adeleke would not fade off as she shares a video of him learning some rhymes.

Not only were netizens pleased with his grammatical fluency, they pointed out how strong Davido’s genes are owning to the fact that the lad is a splitting image of his father.

Watch video below:

