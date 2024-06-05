Seven masked suspected armed robbers on the morning of Tuesday, June 4, 2024, attacked and robbed occupants of a Benz container truck between Tesiliman and Domeabra near Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

According to a Police situational report, the victims recounted that they were traveling in a Benz container truck, with registration number AC 81-15, heading towards Obuasi from Adansi Asokwa.

Upon reaching a section of the road between the Tesiliman and Domeabra villages, the truck was ambushed by about seven masked men armed with guns, cutlasses, and sticks.

Emerging from the nearby bush, the assailants fired their guns, forcing the driver to stop.

The robbers then stole mobile phones valued at 4,500 cedis and cash totaling 12,000 cedis before fleeing the scene.

The Obuasi police have since visited the scene and have commenced investigations into the incident.

