Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has urged the new lawyers called to the bar to adhere to Chief Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah’s call to provide free legal counsel.

According to him, pro-bono is the ‘bedrock of law’ and Ghana as a developing country needs lawyers to fight for social justice and social discrimination for the underprivileged in society.

“I’m struggling to see how a practising lawyer can avoid pro bono. Because look, you know the way poverty is rife in our society so invariably lawyers are trusted to do pro bono. You may not wake up in the morning thinking that you are going to the office today to see a pro bono client. But once you get to the office, you get calls, emails and before you know you have a pro bono trust.

“The simple truth is that we do a lot of pro-bono some for family members, friends, acquaintances,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

Lawyer Kpebu also called for government to increase the funding to the Legal Aid Commission.

“As far as I can remember, pro bono was not stressed that much in school so I call upon my colleagues to listen to the admonition of the Chief Justice. Yes, we have to do a lot pro bono. So they should start just as those of us already in it are doing it,” he advised.

“Because if you check a lot of the foundation of legal practice is in social justice. Lawyers are called upon to fight for social justice, equality, stop discrimination, help the poor and the needy to get justice,” he added.

Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah has charged lawyers to develop the habit of conducting pro-bono services for persons who cannot afford legal services.

Speaking at the induction ceremony on Friday, he said although the Legal Aid Commission is not well-resourced, the new batch of lawyers, as well as their colleagues, must endeavour to help the needy.

He entreated the new attorneys to dress appropriately, act professionally, be mindful of temperament and behaviour, and respect their judges and senior lawyers, and court officials.

