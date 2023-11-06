Hearts of Oak coach, Martin Koopman has set his eyes on winning against Heart of Lions after recording a draw against Karela United.

The Rainbow Club was hosted at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Saturday in the matchday 9 games.

Emmanuel Owusu Boakye scored for the home side before Hamza Issah scored for the Phobian Club.

Following the draw, Koopman said it was a tough game but they must win their next game.

“It was a tough game for both sides. We did not start so good because we were 1-0 down in the first half but we came back in the second half and we got a little bit of a fighting spirit we needed,” the Dutch trainer said after the game.

“We can play nice football but you also need a fighting spirit and in the second half was okay and it ended 1-1. We had a penalty but I don’t talk about referees so not losing, we must win our next game,” he added.

The draw leaves Hearts of Oak at the 13th on the league log with 10 points.

Hearts of Oak will take on Heart of Lions in an outstanding game on Wednesday at the Hohoe Stadium.

