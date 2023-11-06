Irate residents at Enyan Oboom in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region have beaten a 28-year-old ex-convict, Mubarak Bentsil to death.

The action of the residents was triggered by Mubarak’s gruesome murder of his ex-girlfriend and inflicting three others with cutlass wounds.

Information gathered indicates that, the suspect stormed his ex-girlfriend’s house, stabbed her grandmother, and slit the throat of her twin sister, Atta Kakra.

He subsequently wounded the ex-lover’s brother while they were on their way to fetch water.

Mubarak according to reports committed all these heinous crimes on Friday following a breakup.

Residents told Adom News Panyin before her death said she ended the relationship after she found Mubarak was a weed smoker.

But Mubarak who could not come to terms with it accused Panyin’s relatives of influencing her, hence his attack on them.

