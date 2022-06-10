Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has described how embracing polygamy brought him blessings and elevated his two wives, May and Judy.

In April, Yul made headlines with an announcement of wedding his second wife, Judy, with whom he welcomed another child.

Despite the backlash he received online, he has come out to reveal his decision has gone in his favour.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, the father-of-five noted that God used the polygamy situation to bless him and his wives.

Likening himself to David in the Bible, Yul noted that he communicated with God every day and he believes he has been spared for his sin.

He said he and his wives have been elevated; while the two women are signing endorsement deals, his stardom has trippled.

“I wronged my wife May from the way I went about it, and I have apologised to her sincerely from the bottom of my heart, but in the eyes of God things are different. God blesses differently. His ways are not our ways. Our destinies are different. Don’t be deceived by the white man’s culture.

“My wife May just signed her first endorsement deal. Something that never happened all these years. And this came from what many saw as a disappointment. I have realised that God’s ways are different. Many more deals will still come to her cos she’s a wonderful person. So is my wife Judy.

Netizens have, however, chastised him again as they believe his post is insensitive, especially as the cheating matter is yet to die down.