Ghanaian actress, Christiana Awuni has advised women in the country to marry rich men.

In an interview, the popular actress unequivocally urged women not to marry a poor man out of pity.

Christiana Awuni explained that, most poor men shockingly get a weird taste for some particular women once they begin to make money.

“What this means is that, if you are a woman who decides to stick with a poor man with the hope that you guys are building a life together, he might ditch you when he begins to get money” the curvaceous actress stressed.

Christiana Awuni defined a rich man as one who has a nice place to stay and can at least provide the basic needs of a lady.