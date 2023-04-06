Christiana Awuni on Ahosepe Xtra

Ghanaian actress, Christiana Awuni has advised women in the country to marry rich men.

In an interview, the popular actress unequivocally urged women not to marry a poor man out of pity.

Christiana Awuni explained that, most poor men shockingly get a weird taste for some particular women once they begin to make money.

“What this means is that, if you are a woman who decides to stick with a poor man with the hope that you guys are building a life together, he might ditch you when he begins to get money” the curvaceous actress stressed.

Christiana Awuni defined a rich man as one who has a nice place to stay and can at least provide the basic needs of a lady.