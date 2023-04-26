Veteran gospel musician, Joseph Mensah, has found love again after a heartbreaking divorce which made headlines some years again.

Mr Mensah made public his divorce after exposing his ex-wife and mother of his three children for infidelity.

He claimed in an interview that he caught his wedded wife in bed with his friend who happens to be a gospel musician and the situation has made him fear women.

Revisiting the issue in an interview on Adom TV’s The Journey, he said he has moved past the betrayal and he has come to terms with the fact that setbacks are part of life.

He opined that had the cheating incident not happened, he would not have met the current love of his life.

The Okyena Me Sere hitmaker revealed for the first time that he has remarried, but he chooses to keep his wife off public eye.

When asked how marriage life is treating him, he answered amid laughter that marriage is sweet.

