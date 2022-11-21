A former Eastern Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mark-Oliver Kevor has been elected as the new Regional Chairman.

The 39-year-old Mark-Oliver Kevor polled 352 votes to beat four other aspirants, including the incumbent, John Owusu Amankrah, Regional Vice Chairman, William Atamudzi, Bismark Tawiah Boateng, a former Regional Chairman and Basil Kojo Ahiable who garnered 59, 166, 206 and 146 votes respectively.

In the other contest, the Regional Secretary, Cudjoe Adukpo lost to Baba Jamal Korneh, a former Regional Director of Elections.

Korneh secured 457 votes against Adukpo’s 338 votes.

Addressing the conference on behalf of the newly-elected executives, Mr Kevor assured to unite the front of the party in the region in a bid to wrestle power from the NPP in the 2024 elections.

According to him, there is only one thing that they will focus on, which is how the NDC will be victorious in 2024.

