Several persons have been injured in an accident on the Sakumono beach road.

Reports indicate the accident occurred through a crash involving a cargo truck and a sprinter which was fully loaded.

Though the cause of the accident is yet to be known, a video from the scene fast circulating online captured moments victims were being rescued.

The sprinter bus was lying on its side while witnesses rescued passengers who suffered various degrees of injuries into a mini KIA.

An elderly man was seen holding a little girl believed to have been rescued from the car and had blood stains on a white cloth covering her.

Watch the video below: