Grace Andoh aka Akua Anoah, the mother of a 22-year-old lady gruesomely killed and secretly buried at Mankessim in the Central Region, has expressed anguish about the incident.



Akua Anoah says she is in pain and yet to come to terms with the bizarre manner in which her daughter, Georgina Aso Botchwey’s life was taken.



She met her untimely death after travelling from Yeji to Cape Coast for a nursing admission interview about two weeks ago.



After the interview, a pastor, identified as Michael Darko Amponsah, said to be her elder sister’s fiance, came to pick her up to Mankessim since it was late to spend the night.



She, however, did not get home nor was anything heard about her until Mr Amponsah led police investigators to exhume her body in the house of Nana Clark Onyaa, who is the Tufuhene of Ekumfi Akwakrrom.



Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, Akua Anoah said, Asor as she affectionately called her, was her everything and never imagined she will die in such a manner.



According to her, they were all excited when Asor broke the news about their interview to them and on the fateful day she left home, she prayed for her daughter to excel in the process.



“She bid me farewell and I prayed for God to be with her through her journey. Asor went ahead to pick a motor which most people saw her and went to her sister, Doris’ place in Kumasi.

Madam Akua Anoah, mother of Georgina Asor Botchwey.



“I spoke with her and she told me she will go to Cape Coast the next morning but that was the last time I heard from her,” she recounted amidst tears.



Akua Anoah said she can’t imagine life without Asor who was with her every step of the way.



“I am a fishmonger and because of my age, I am not able to work for a long time so Asor is the one who helps me all the time. She will go for the fish, grill them and dispatch them for sale so I am very pained by her death,” she said.