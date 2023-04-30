Manchester United fans opposed to the continued Glazer ownership of the club held a protest at their side’s home game against Aston Villa.

About 1,000 United supporters gathered in Manchester city centre before marching to Old Trafford.

Fan group The 1958 also asked fans to wait outside for the first 18 minutes of the match, in reference to 18 years of Glazer ownership.

“We’ve been protesting since 2005 and we’ve had enough,” one fan said.

While some seats remained empty, the majority of fans were in the stadium for kick-off.

The march appeared to pass peacefully, with protesters carrying banners and singing anti-Glazer songs, some doing so outside the directors’ entrance as the game got underway.

The protest comes as the Glazers assess the respective offers of Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos group to buy the club.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim wants to take 100% ownership, while it is understood that British businessman Ratcliffe is willing to reduce his stake from 69% to 51%.

That reduction would allow co-chairmen Joel and Avram Glazer to remain at the club – something a number of fans oppose.

Manchester United did not comment on the protests but previously have said they “respect the right of fans to voice their opinions peacefully”.