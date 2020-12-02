Ace investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has said that the case involving Auditor-General, Yaw Domelevo, and Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo is more ‘frightening’ than he initially assumed.

It would be recalled that Mr Domelevo was sued by Mr Osafo-Maafo for surcharging him over $1millon paid to Kroll Associates in 2017.

Mr Domelevo’s decision to ‘touch’ Mr Osafo-Maafo is perceived to be the cause of the President’s order for him to proceed on leave.

Providing details on the controversy on his Facebook page, Mr Azure revealed that the Board Chairman of the Audit Service, Professor Edward Duah Agyemang was Mr Osafo- Maafo’s Attorney in the Osafo-Maafo versus Auditor General case.

