Ace investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure, says the 2020 elections will be decided by voters with no loyalty to a particular party.

According to him, party loyalists will vote for their candidate whether his policies benefit the country or not but the voters who do not identify with any party will consider a lot of things before casting their vote for a candidate.

Using Asantes and Voltarians who historically vote for the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress respectively as an example, Mr Azure said that the elections will be decided by floating voters.

READ ALSO:

He wrote: A typical Asante or Ewe voter does not care about free SHS or roads or hospitals. Floating voters are deciders.

#2020Determinants