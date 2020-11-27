The football world came to a standstill after football great, Diego Armando Maradona was confirmed dead on Wednesday.

The maverick footballer, coach and TV show host passed on in his home country of Argentina.

The 1986 World Cup winner died at age 60 after suffering a heart attack.

A number of Ghanaian and African football legends have all paid tributes to the former Napoli and Argentina football legend.

Asamoah Gyan took to Twitter to mourn the departure of a man widely revered and regarded as the greatest footballer to have graced the earth.

The country’s all-time top goalscorer eulogised Maradona for his role in growing the popularity of the game and wished him a peaceful rest.

“Rest in peace. Thank you soo much for what you have done in the soccer world,” Gyan tweeted.

Rest In Peace. 💔💔💔. Thank you soo much for what you have done in the soccer world 💔💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/YqnfQFt14i — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) November 25, 2020

Swansea City and Ghana captain, Andre Ayew also joined the masses to hail Maradona. In a Twitter post, the 30-year-old wrote: “RIP KING 👑 😭😢 the one and only Diego!😭 THE GREATEST EVER!!

RIP KING 👑 😭😢 the one and only Diego!😭 THE GREATEST EVER!! pic.twitter.com/5wQh8X34nL — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) November 26, 2020

Samuel Eto’o, former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Cameroon ace also shared a picture of him warmly embracing Maradona and said “bon repos patron” which translates to English as “Have a good rest, my friend”.

READ ALSO

Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba said: “RIP Diego Maradona, my first ever football shirt. The man behind my love for football.”

Mon idole est décédée,

RIP Diego Armando Maradona, my first ever football shirt, the man behind my love for football

Gracias El Pibe 💔

🇦🇷 🇦🇷 🇦🇷 🇦🇷 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/Xns3Z72pxt — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) November 25, 2020

General Secretary of CAF, Tony Baffoe, who is a Ghanaian international Tweeted: “Thank you for all the magic moments Diego Armando Maradona -genius-magician-hero -true eternal legend..rest well Diego..May your soul rest in perfect peace.”

Thank your all the magic moments Diego Armando Maradona -genius-magician-hero -true eternal legend..rest well Diego..May your soul rest in perfect peace🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿😢😢 pic.twitter.com/ertFAhyJqS — Anthony Baffoe (@AnthonyBaffoe) November 25, 2020

Diego Maradona was buried on Thursday in a private ceremony attended by only two dozen people.

Only family members and close friends were permitted at Jardin Bella Vista cemetery for the final religious ceremony and burial of Maradona next to the graves of his parents, Dalma and Diego.