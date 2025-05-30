Trial of Maradona’s medical team collapses

The trial of Diego Maradona’s medical staff has collapsed in Argentina after it was found that a judge involved in the case had taken part in a documentary about it.

The judge in charge of the proceedings said the trial, which began on 11 March and was expected to last until July, would have to start again.

Seven members of Maradona’s medical team were charged with negligent homicide relating to the former footballer’s death in 2020. They deny the allegations.

One of the three presiding judges, Julieta Makintach, stepped down this week.

Maradona, a former Napoli and Argentina midfielder, had been recovering at his home in Buenos Aires from brain surgery for a blood clot in November 2020 when he died of a heart attack, aged 60.

Among the medical team on trial are a neurosurgeon, a doctor and a night nurse. They claim the retired footballer refused further treatment and should have stayed at home for longer after his operation.

If convicted, they face between eight and 25 years in prison.

Earlier this week, Prosecutor Patricio Ferrari accused Makintach of behaving “like an actress and not a judge” after she took part in a documentary about the case.

As a trailer for the documentary series, called Divine Justice, was played in court, defence lawyer Rodolfo Baque shouted “trash!” at Makintach.

Maradona’s daughter Gianinna and his former partner Veronica Ojeda both cried after seeing the footage.

It is a violation of court rules for unauthorised filming to take place and the documentary was being filmed without the permission of the court.

Following criticism for taking part in the show, Makintach said she had “no choice” but to excuse herself from the case.

The trial was then adjourned pending the decision on Thursday, which ultimately was to declare a mistrial.

Since beginning, the trial had heard the testimony of almost 50 witnesses, including Maradona’s daughters.

The date for the new trial was not initially set and new judges were not nominated.