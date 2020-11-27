The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Keta constituency is in serious political crisis as thousands of youth in the constituency declare support for Dr Benjamin Dzameshie, the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate.

The Keta constituency has been one of the traditional constituencies of the NDC.

It’s, thus, surprising the matters of politics unfolding in the Keta constituency as the political campaigns hit it’s peak for the December 2020 election.

Indications reveal that the Presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo has seriously gained ground in the constituency.

NPP

It was also in recent news that about 350 members of the NDC members, including some executives, defected to the NPP.

The youth expressed satisfaction with the kind of developments initiated by Dr Dzameshie.

We have restored what Mahama destroyed in 8 years – Bawumia

A section of the youth was of the view that it was obvious the candidate, Dr Dzameshie will capture the Keta parliamentary seat from the NDC.

They reiterated that though Dr Dzameshie is yet to be given the mandate, he has done extremely well for some youth in the constituency.

Some of the youth said: “Dr Dzameshie is a youth-centered person and we shall ensure he wins the parliamentary seat for Keta.”

They catalogued some of these initiatives as listed below:

1. Seventy eight (78) were signed into various apprenticeship programmes this year alone.

This include:

• Forty seven (47) for tailoring and hairdressing.

• Thirteen (13) for welding.

• Eifgteen (18) for plumbing.

2. Ninety- seven (97) youth who are already under-training in various apprenticeship programmes were also supported with sewing machines.

3. He has lobbied for the construction of the following infrastructure from the Ministry of Special Initiative and Development through the Coastal Development Authority.

• 20 sitter WC at Kedzi.

• Modern 3 units’ classroom block with axillary accessories at Sasieme.

• Modern 3 units’ classroom block with axillary accessories at Lawoshime.

• A steel bridge at Agorvinu.

They also expressed their disappointment in the NDC and Convention People’s Party candidates who are vying to represent the good people of the Keta constituency in parliament for their refusal to avail themselves for the parliamentary debate organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

On the other hand, Dr Dzameshie, on the NCCE debate platform on Friday 20th November 2020, explicitly stated that he was ready to restore the fortunes of the Keta constituency.

He lamented why his contenders deliberately avoided such an imperative platform.

On the issue of Education, Dr Dzameshie said he will redeem the falling standards of education in the constituency by instituting award-winning quiz, debate and spelling ‘B’ competitions.

He mentioned that 5% of his common fund shall be channeled into monitoring and supervision by the Ghana Education Service in the Keta municipality.

His outfit shall facilitate GMPC and GETFUND scholarships for needy but brilliant students.

On health, he stated that his outfit shall be responsible for the registration and renewal of the NHIS for the aged in the constituency.

Dr Dzameshie said, his outfit shall dedicate 5% of the Common Fund to be added to the government’s allocation for the People Living with Disability.

He mentioned that, in his service, CHIP compounds in deprived communities shall see a face-lift.

Subsequently, Dr Dzameshie outlined a comprehensive agricultural plan for farmers and fishermen in the constituency.

He touched on many other sectors of the local economy and measures to implement to make livelihood bearable for constituents.