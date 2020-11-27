Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is warning of dire consequences should Ghanaians vote for former President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December 7 general election.

He indicated that, once the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) has used just four years to fix what the NDC and Mahama destroyed in eight years they should be allowed to consolidate the feat chalked.

Speaking at the Bawumia Speaks Lecture Series at the Cedi Conference Hall, University of Ghana, the Vice President indicated that John Mahama has nothing good to offer in his second term.

“John Mahama has not changed; he is still the same John Mahama so why should we take the risk of handing the governance of this country back to him? We should not take that risk,” he said.

Dr Bawumia maintained that the NPP has a proven track record to accelerate Ghana’s economy because “what the NDC destroyed in eight years, the NPP has restored and added more in four years.”

Since the economy has been rescued from the abyss under the erstwhile Mahama administration, he begged for Ghanaians to retain the status quo.

“We cannot afford to play ‘chaskele’ with the future of this country so on December 7, remember what we have achieved together and what we can achieve together in the next four years and vote to retain Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President,” he appealed.