First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, has passionately appealed to the electorate to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party on December 7.

According to her, many of the things President Akufo-Addo talks about and has achieved these last four years are things he’s talked about ever since she has known and been married to him.

“I feel privileged to see a much closer view of a man who cares more about keeping his promises. As a citizen, I’m confident about the future of this country; that it is led by a President who has shown the clearest vision about Ghana, about the economy, education, agriculture, industrialisation and about young people,” she said in a post on her official Facebook page.

READ ALSO:

“Know that leading this great nation comes with its own burdens. There are some days when you have to take decisions that are unpopular and there are days when it would feel like everybody disagrees with your stance. Indeed, there is a part of our country that constantly questions your loyalty to the nation, your commitment to her peace and progress and your faith in Ghana’s institutions and her people. And often than not, you are called to do something about it because when you are President, doing nothing is the hardest job of all,” she noted.

Read her full post below: