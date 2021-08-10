Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has waded into the Sputnik Covid-19 vaccines brouhaha.

Ghanaians are mounting pressure on Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu to resign following some revelations in the report by the Parliamentary Committee that probed the Sputnik V vaccine contract.

This comes after Mr Agyeman-Manu wrote to Sheikh Al Maktoum to refund the money for the non-supplied doses.

The letter followed findings by the Committee tasked to investigate the deal, that “the amount of $2,850,000 (representing 50% of the contract sum of $5,700,000.00) has been paid to Messrs Al Maktoum despite the Minister claiming no payment had been made.”

ALSO:

While some Ghanaians are after the ‘head’ of the Health Minister for his role in the government’s payment of over $2 million for overpriced Sputnik V vaccines, others have extended the list of culprits in the botched contract to include the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to Mr Azure, the Finance Minister deserves to be blamed as much as Mr Agyeman-Manu.

Check out his Facebook post below: