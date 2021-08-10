The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has said that he is determined to make the national capital livable and safer at improving the sanitation situation and by extension, the living conditions of residents per strategies he has so far adopted.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, the regional minister said he has enjoyed tremendous support from his colleague ministers and even from persons on the other political side.

“If you are working hard and people express their opinions, it should not stop you from working. You must be focused and determined so you get to your final destination and that’s exactly what I do. In any case, I have enjoyed support from my colleagues and even from people in other political spheres,” he said when asked if he has faced resistance from other politicians on work done so far.

Mr Quartey said he always receives positive responses from people because he tries as much as possible to consult and he makes sure he works with the laws of the country.

Mr Quartey, since his appointment as the Greater Accra Regional Minister, has laced his boots and stepped out onto the streets with the security forces to begin the process of making Accra work again.

