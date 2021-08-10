The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has hit hard at the leader of the tricycles association in Accra, popularly known as ‘Aboboyaa’, over restrictions to be imposed in the region.

After the Regional Minister met with stakeholders in various sectors to discuss the implementation of Ghana’s road traffic regulations and specifically banning the use of tricycles on highways and principal streets in the region, members of the association are up in arms with the minister.

According to the president of the association, Lydia Bamfoe, they will not allow the Minister to impose such restrictions on them because it will only make their work difficult.

“These restrictions that the minister and other stakeholders want to do will not work today or tomorrow. For instance, when my members go for refuse from Teshie, and you are telling them not to use the Osu Highway road, where do you expect them to drive through?

Aboboyaa

“Does the minister expect us to dump the refuse in the sea or what? They should think twice because we won’t allow that,” she dared in an interview on Adom TV.

But Mr Quartey, who sounded very angry after the leader’s comment, described it as very disappointing.

“That aboboyaa leader must learn how to speak. It’s disappointing; it is sarcastic and disrespectful to say they should dump the waste at the beach. Can she tell me on authority that all aboboyaa riders dump their refuse at a particular place? This is lawlessness and we will not condone it and allow them to be on the highway,” he fumed.

He said on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday that his outfit is not taking them out of business but rather regulating their businesses to ensure these tricycle riders do the right thing.

According to him, in order for this law to be very effective and efficient, the waste management companies would have to provide transfer sites, adding that before the implementation, all the 29 assemblies must have a transfer site.

