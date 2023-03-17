A customer placed a double bet of 0.50p thus Gh1.00 on aviator and cashed out 55,887.72 total.

Aviator is an online casino game that allows you to place a bet at a given time and wait for the plane (aviator) to take off.

The aviator takeoff comes with odds that keep going higher and higher, here, you have to decide whether to cash out with the corresponding odds or risk a plane crash thus loosing.

The winner of this terrific wins explained that after placing the 0.50p double bet, he forgot, only to realise moments later that the aviator was still flying high to a odd of 55,887.72 and hurriedly cashed out.

He expressed his excitement on how lucky he was to have won big.