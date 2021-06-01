One Ghanaian businessman, Abdul Mahmmoud, is worried that one day, aggrieved customers of Menzgold will attack him because he is assumed to be NAM1 whenever he is in public.

Coincidentally, he shares the same birthday with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah who is also the CEO of Zylofon Music.

”I feel threatened. That is why I decided to voice out so that people might know me and stop harassing me. Because of this situation, I don’t go out”, he said in a TV3 interview.

He claimed his social life is non-existent. At the airport, he is searched and delayed because he resembles Mr Mensah.

”Everyone will be on board the plane, and I will be at the security checkpoint answering questions. If you ask them what they are looking for, they will not tell you. All they say is that we are checking something. One day at the checkpoint, I told the lady that I am a Muslim and the person you are looking for is a Christian. So, we are not the same person,” he recounted.

He also recounted when he was nearly assaulted by Menzgold customers.

He said: “This Salah, I got down with my African-wear. One said, is he not the one? And the other said, where is his bodyguard? So they walked to the side of the car and said something in Hausa. And I responded that I am not the one because I understand Hausa. If I am the one, then they will beat me that day and take their money. If not that, then they will take the car.”

On his May 16th birthday, which also happens to be NAM 1’s birthday, Facebook deleted his posts on reports that his posts go against community standards on Spam.

The situation has had a dire effect on him psychologically and business-wise.