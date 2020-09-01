A 90-year-old man, Paul Kingsley Asamoah, will be honoured by the people of his community for inventing the Wooden Spatula, popularly known as ’banku ta’ in 1944 and the ceiling brush in 1986 at Kona in the Ashanti region.

The event will honour Mr Asamoah for his inventions which have created jobs and reduced unemployment in the community for so many years.

Speaking to the organiser of the event, Sylvester Owusu Adjei on Kingdom FM, he said the youth and the elders of Kona’s decision to celebrate and honour Mr Asamoah is a step in the right direction, adding that the invention of the wooden spatula and ceiling brush has helped the youth in the town.

According to him, legends are to be celebrated when they are alive and not when they are dead and gone.

‘’We have to celebrate the living not the dead so they can enjoy their labour,’’ he said.

OTHER STORIES:

The ‘banku ta’ is used to stir banku to give it that fine texture. There are different types of wooden spatulas used in many ways for different purposes.

He explained the event will take place on Sunday, August 6, 2020, at 2:00 pm at the Kona Social Centre in the Ashanti region.

The Member of Parliament for the area, the chief and elders of the community will be present to grace the occasion.

He, therefore, urged the youth and the people of Kona to come together to celebrate and honour Mr Asamoah.