A Kenyan man, James Mwaura, who disappeared from home 47 years ago, has found his way back home in Molo, Nakuru County, thanks to Facebook.

Mr Mwaura, now 70 years, went missing when he was just 23 years old in 1974 after he was sent to the shop to buy rice for the family.

He reportedly lost his way in the process, only to find himself in Nairobi with no money and no kin to turn to as he found that his brothers who stayed in the city had also moved.

He then hitched a ride to Naro Moru in Nyeri County where he started a new life and later settled into marriage with a woman he met there.

Years later, like everybody else these days, he was scrolling through Facebook when he stumbled upon a seemingly familiar face.

He sent the person a message in his inbox and it turned out to be one of his nephews.

The two struck up a conversation and agreed to meet up on Wednesday before the family reunion eventually happened on Thursday.

Mr Mwaura, who arrived home in a blue suit, informed the family members that he is now happily married and blessed with three children and four grandchildren.