A now-84-year-old man, who vanished in 1974, has returned home and expressed disappointment that the two wives he left behind could not wait for him for over the 47 years.

Peter Oyuka, a Kenyan man, reportedly left his Makale village in Malava, Kakamega county in 1974 at age 37.

According to Tuko.co.ke, the now-octogenarian told his people then that he was leaving to search for greener pastures to take care of two wives and five children.

Interestingly, he did not disclose where he was headed and when he would return.

He visited Kakamega in 1983, 1992 and 1996, but failed to enter his home, The Standard, Oyuka reported.

Peter Oyuka finally returned home on Tuesday, September 21 to realise that his wives have given up on him and gone to marry other men.

“I wish my wives were here today to welcome me home,” Oyuka lamented.

A white goat was sacrificed to pacify the ancestors before he was accepted into his home, in accordance with the Luhyia customs.

Although he spent part of 47 years in Tanzania where he fell in love and had a child with another woman, he expected his wives to remain intact.

“My Tanzanian lover stopped communicating with me, and is yet to allow me to meet our son,” Oyuka disclosed

“I wish my two wives well in their marriages. However, I’d like them to know that I’m still alive and that they should create time and visit me.”

Oyuka’s return home was facilitated by a Good Samaritan who shared details about him on Facebook.

His 53-year-old son, Aggrey Osanji, who was just six years old before he vanished saw the post and followed up, leading to his return home.