The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has tasked incoming Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac, to win the next edition of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be staged in Cameroon, and also qualify the country for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Joy Sports can report.

Sources tell Joy Sports the Serbian has been engaged to win the AFCON and qualify for the World Cup and his engagement has been agreed with such terms and conditions, Joy Sports earlier reported.

He will be paid $300,000 for each success.

Milovan, though yet to be unveiled by the Ghana FA started work with the football governing body on September 20, 2021, per his contract of agreement with the association.

READ ALSO

The duration of the contract is a year, as it is expected to end on September 19, 2022, but it will be automatically extended to February 28, 2023, if he qualifies for the FIFA World Cup.

The GFA has promised him a financial package of $300,000 to qualify the country to the Mundial.

Milo, as Rajevac is called within the football circles, first task is to end Ghana’s near 40 years wait to win the AFCON title. That has been indicated as part of his requirements.

Ghana is in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros.

If he navigates his way and wins the tournament, he will be rewarded with a $300,000 financial package.

If the 67-year-old achieves these targets, he will receive a combined $600,000 for meeting all the demands.

For the World Cup, sources say he will be paid within four weeks after the last qualification match, but the AFCON, he will have to wait for eight weeks for payment to be effected.

If Milo, however, fails to achieve these targets, his contract will be terminated on September 19, 2022.

Milovan Rajevac’s first assignment will be against Zimbabwe next month in a 2022 World Cup qualifier at the Cape Coast stadium.

Ghana is currently third in its group after winning one and losing another in the first two matches of the qualifiers.