Ghanaian gospel legend, Elder Emmanuel Mireku, has wished for his wife, Philomina Mireku all the good things that come with life.

The worship leader says he and his children are blessed to have Mrs Mireku as their homemaker.

The remarkable words were to commemorate her birthday as she turns a year older on Friday, September 24, 2021.

He went on pray God grants all her desires in the years ahead and attached a lovely photo of Mrs Mireku.

Mrs Philomina Mireku

Taking to his Facebook page, Elder Mireku, among other things, expressed how proud he was of his wife.

To him, Mrs Mireku is a woman who is driven by faith and her love for Christ which makes others fond of her.

Read the full post below: