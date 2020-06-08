A photo of beautiful wife of Ghanaian gospel legend, Elder Emmanuel Mireku, has popped up online.

Elder Mireku, over the past four decades, has become a household name in Ghana over his musical prowess which sends shivers down the spine of gospel lovers.

The latest photo was sighted on Instagram.

ALSO READ:

Mrs Mireku, a fair-coloured woman, was captured in a pose with her husband.

The Pentecost Elder has influenced the style of music of musicians like Kwaku Gyasi, Frank Asomadu and many others.

He has songs such as ‘Aduru Wo So,’ ‘Adom Aye Wonsa Ma,’ ‘Maranatha’ and ‘Wose Ayeyi.’

Check out photo below: