Zoomlion has started a nationwide disinfection of all military barracks, schools, mosques, offices and other facilities in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus which continues to wreak havoc in many parts of the world.

At a ceremony at the Burma Camp in Accra to launch the project, Deputy Defence Minister, Derek Oduro stated contact tracing and mass testing for the virus have ensured that gradually Ghana is making progress in the fight against the coronavirus.

“As you are aware, the President and our Commander-In-Chief has put in place very strict and decisive measures to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

“These measures and the rapid implementation of contact tracing and mass testing for the virus have ensured that gradually our country is achieving positive results in the fight against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic which has been internationally acclaimed and commended widely,” he stated.

Mr Oduro said personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces together with other sister security agencies have continued to partner the Ghana Health Service in the frontlines to fight the pandemic, hence are faced with the danger of contracting the disease.

The man who doubles as the MP for Nkoranza North stated, the exceptional diligence of the soldiers is commendable.

On her part, Chief Operations Officer and Managing Director of Zoomlion Florence Larbi stated the disinfectant used is effective within 10-60minutes of contact time.

She said “during the disinfection exercises, we use disinfectants that are chlorine-based containing Sodium hypochlorite.

“It is effective within10-60minutes of contact time, widely available and recommended by World Health Organization for surface disinfection as part of infection prevention”.

She further stated the chlorine based disinfectant is most effective in killing bacteria, fungi and viruses.

She said Zoomlion has deployed it drones, Modern Atomizing Boom Machine, Knapsack spraying machines and others for the disinfection happening simultaneously across the country.