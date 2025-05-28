Man Utd meet Wolves terms for £62.5m Cunha deal

Manchester United have met the terms of Matheus Cunha’s £62.5m release clause and been given permission by Wolves to speak to the Brazil forward.

Wolves earlier rejected United’s proposal to pay the fee over five years.

United will be required to pay the full fee for the 26-year-old in three instalments over a two-year period.

They now have permission to conclude a deal with Cunha and set up a medical, with the transfer expected to be completed quickly.

Cunha has made 92 appearances since arriving at Wolves, initially on loan, from Atletico Madrid in January 2023, scoring 33 goals for the club.