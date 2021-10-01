A Lagos resident, Nofiu Odusanya, alias Atere, has allegedly broken the leg of a community leader, Mutairu Olayiwola, in Isale Oja, in the Agege area of Lagos State for meddling in a fight.

It was gathered that Mr Odusanya, on Sunday, September 19, had a disagreement with Mr Olayiwola’s daughter, Islamiya, which degenerated into a fight.

PUNCH Metro learnt that when the community leader attempted to broker peace between the parties, Mr Odusanya ran out and grabbed a grinding stone.

A witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the suspect smashed the stone on Mr Olayiwola’s leg.

He said: “Nofiu (Odusanya), had an issue with the daughter of the Asoju of Isale Oja. I don’t know what caused their disagreement or what was between them, but when her father heard that she was fighting with the guy, he came out, with a towel tied to his waist, to separate them.

“When Nofiu saw that Mutairu wanted to separate them, he ran to pick a grinding stone and used it to break his leg. He was rushed to Igbobi (Orthopaedic Hospital), from where he was transferred to another hospital in the area. A Plaster of Paris was later placed on his leg.”

Our correspondent learnt that the matter was reported at the Isokoko Police Station and suspect Odusanya was arrested.

A source alleged that the suspect’s family was making efforts to make him evade justice.

He said: “We learnt that they are trying to get the boy out of the police station; we want the boy to face the consequence because if he’s out, he will be emboldened to continue with this kind of action and will feel he is above the law.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said he would find out and get back to our correspondent.

He had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.