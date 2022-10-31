A man in his 60’s has been shot dead by unknown assailants over alleged witch-hunting at Kpassa in NKwanta North district of the Oti Region.

Reports gathered by Adom News said Njimbaan, as he was popularly called, was accused of sorcery after several consultations by soothsayers in the area.

According to the victim’s wife, they were together with their two children when the unfortunate incident occurred.

At that moment, she heard a gunshot and her husband fell to the ground.

He was quickly rushed to Somacas clinic for treatment where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Police said they have begun a manhunt for the suspects and are yet to make an arrest.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s body has been placed at the Nkwanta South hospital morgue.