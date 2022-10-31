Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari, has disclosed that he is not interested in playing football anymore.

The former Inter Milan and AC Milan ace has left Hearts of Oak after failing to renew his contract with the Ghana Premier League side.

Muntari is currently unattached after leaving the side. The former Portsmouth midfielder signed a six-month deal with the Phobian Club midway through last season.

“[To play] outside (Europe), no more, I don’t want to play football anymore,” he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah in an interview on YouTube.

“I only wanted to help the local league gain ground because the local league gave us a lot when we were playing. So I wanted to give back to the local league.

“It’s not that I’m retired or not retired but I just don’t want to play [football], I’m tired but then with friends I train with them. If I decide to play, it will be in the local league but it’s not my priority,” he added.

Muntari scored his first goal for the club in March when he converted a penalty in their 2-1 win against WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He also surprised many with his fitness and impressive performances, as he helped Hearts to win the President’s Cup and the FA Cup.

Muntari was part of Black Stars squad that qualified the country for the 2006 Mundial in Germany.

He went on to play in the 2010 and 2014 global showpieces.

Muntari won the English FA Cup, the Champions League, and also the Italian Serie A.