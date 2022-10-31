Dancehall King Shatta Wale has identified himself as the number one fan of President Nana Akufo-Addo after his Sunday evening address to the nation which has sparked uproar.

The President, among other things, gave assurance to Ghanaians of working assiduously to bring relief and bring to track the ailing economy.

Of the 12 key measures he mentioned was his ‘Sika mp3 dede’ quote, which he explained meant unfounded speculations on the cedi had contributed to the currency having a free fall on the global market.

The line, Shatta Wale, remarked he can not get enough of, adding that he has fallen in love with President Akufo-Addo.

“Please, somebody should help me with this one. I’m in love with the president. I’m serious please, so help me God.”

To the Dancehall King, the president has a good hold of wordplay, for which he would love for them to have a musical collaboration.

Sika mp3 dede 😂😂😂😂

I for feature this man la 😂 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) October 31, 2022

To netizens, Shatta is living in a ‘dreamland’, and his wish will never see the light of day.