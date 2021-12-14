A man, believed to be in his forties, has been shot dead during a gun battle with suspected armed robbers at Sehwi Bokabo in the Western North Region.

Information gathered suggested that the yet-to-be-named deceased was killed while fighting off the robbers who invaded his home at about 2:00 am.

It is said that the victim and other roommates, who are suspected illegal miners, fired back at the robbers, leading to an explosive exchange.

The Unit Committee Chairman for Sehwi Bokabo, Addae Emmanuel, told Adom News’ Augustine Boah that several gunshots flew in, causing fear and panic in residents.

After the unsuccessful operation, the robbers are said to have fled the scene in the full glare of residents gathered around.

The Bodi Police command has visited the scene and restored calm.

Meanwhile, the body has been conveyed to the Sehwi Juaboso Government Hospital morgue.

In a latest development, the police have arrested two robbers in relation to the shootout and murder.