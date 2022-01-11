A man identified as Nana Opuni Kwargyan has shot himself to death in his home at Dawereso Nkwanta in the Asante Akyem North Municipality.

The alleged suicide is believed to be related to a wrong money transaction that dipped, causing him to lose all his savings.

According to his son, Opuni Emmanuel, his father was also faced with a divorce after his clients labeled him a fraudster for failing to double their monies as agreed.

On the morning of Monday, January 9, Opuni said his father locked himself in his room after ordering roasted plantain and pear as breakfast.

He said while he was still making the meal, he heard a gunshot, followed by another which caused him to panic.

His worst fear was confirmed when the door was forced open to reveal his father lying in a pool of blood.

Meanwhile, the body has been deposited at the Asante Akyem Agogo Presbyterian Hospital.

