The Kano State Police Command has rescued a 32-year-old man, Ahmad Aliyu, who was allegedly locked up by his father and stepmother for seven years in Farawa Babban Layi, Mariri Quarters in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports, Mr Aliyu spent days without food and water and drank his urine. He was allegedly locked up by his parents on the suspicion that he had started smoking and getting involved in drug consumption.

Mr Aliyu was rescued after a concerned neighbor alerted the police in Farawa and Human Rights Network, who came to rescue him.

When the police and the human rights group arrived, the stepmother insisted that he was not at home, which forced the team to break down places in the house in search of him.

The police, thereafter, arrested the man and his wife and took away the victim for medical examination.

