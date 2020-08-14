Singer Kuami Eugene has opened up on his passion for driving expensive cars after he rose to fame in his latest interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM on Friday.

According to him, his love for cars stemmed from childhood, where he walked many miles to go and record songs in studios that were located far from his abode.

The Lynx Entertainment signed artiste said his path to fame gave him the chance to explore cars to the extent that his mother had to come in with an advice.

I really walked a lot so I like cars. I love the fact that Shatta Wale also likes cars. I used to walk from Fadama to Israel to record songs.

I used to walk from Graphic road to Kaneshie. As the money come, I buy cars a lot. My mum was complaining so I had to stop and do some investments. I have four cars now.

Talking about the cars, he said, I have Genesis coupe and the KIA 4×4. I don’t want someone to chase my mum because she uses the other two [SIC], he said.