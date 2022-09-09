A 35-year-old man, David Otu, is on the verge of losing his sight after suspected land guards inserted a motor key in his left eye.

The incident occurred at Awutu Akrampa in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region on Friday.

In an interview with Adom News, Mr Otu said the suspects from Kasoa came with motorbikes and forced them to stop the work on his brother’s land he was supervising workers on.

During the altercation, one of the land guards Mr Otu narrated hit his eye with a motor key he was holding.

He explained he is in severe pain and partially losing his sight as his vision has become blurry.

The Awutu Bereku District Police Commander, confirming the incident, said two persons have been arrested and assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile, the land owner, Frank Joe Darko, has called on the Police to investigate the matter thoroughly and make sure justice prevails.

Play the video above for more: