A man has infamously killed his wife in the farm, but his attempt to commit suicide afterwards to avert prosecution failed miserably.

Suspect Akwasi Brefo is currently battling for his life in the hospital after drinking a liquid substance, suspected to be weedicide.

Brefo, without provocation, reportedly, used a weapon to hit the back of his wife, Janet Yobo, who was then busily working in the farm.

The man and wife had visited the farm together to work on May 22, 2023 around 11 am when Brefo, shockingly, murdered Janet.

Brefo after committing the heinous crime, drunk ‘poison’ in a desperate attempt to end his life but it didn’t work for him as planned.

The incident, which happened at Mpasaso, is being investigated by the police in the area.

“On 22/05/2023 about 1100hrs it was reported that Janet Yobo, now deceased, went to the farm with her husband, suspect Akwasi Brefo to work but she was later killed in the farm by her said husband in the Mpasaso forest.

“Police proceeded to the scene of crime about 5km from Mpasaso town where the lifeless body of deceased Janet Yobo was found lying on her left side in a pool of blood, wearing a cream shirt over a white trouser with green cloth across her chest.

“Examination on the body revealed a deep cut at the back of her head,” a police report from Mankranso District said.

It said the body was photographed by police and sent to Mpasaso Health Centre, where she was confirmed dead by the health authorities.

The police report, sighted by the paper, said the body of the deceased was conveyed to Plus Lab Mortuary, Mankranso, for preservation and autopsy.

“Meanwhile, suspect Akwasi Brefo is currently on admission at the Mankranso Government Hospital after he allegedly drank weedicide,” the report concluded.