An innocent man, Abuchi Wisdom Nwachukwu, has lost his life after he showed his account balance to his colleague.

The money in the account was meant for the completion of his elder brother’s house.

The brother, who resides in South Africa, had reportedly sent about N13m to his brother to help him complete his housing project back home in Nigeria.

When Moses saw the balance, he was alleged to have killed his friend Mr Nwachukwu in other to lay hands on the money.

After weeks of investigation, the suspect was finally arrested by the police

MORE:

According to The Nation, Mr Nwachukwu, a native of Isiala-Mbano, Imo State, was hacked to death on January 7, 2020, during a night shift at the table water company where they worked in Auchi, Edo state, after which he took possession of Mr Nwachukwu’s phone and ATM card.

The suspect also allegedly mutilated Mr Nwachukwu’s lifeless body so that it would not be recognised and dumped the headless body in a bush close to the company.

He was alleged to have also withdrawn N2.2 million from Mr Nwachukwu’s account with the help of some internet fraudsters.

After some months of not knowing his whereabouts, his South Africa based brother was said to have written a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed and after weeks of investigation, the suspect was arrested in a hotel in Auchi where he was hiding.