The long arms of the law has caught up with a 27-year-old man, Ejike Okata, for allegedly hacking his neighbour, Adeyiba Oladipupo, to death.

The culprit is now cooling his feet at Ogun State Police Command.

It was gathered that Okata had confessed to killing the 50-year-old woman because she allegedly wrongly accused him of stealing an iPhone.

The suspect was nabbed on Sunday when he was about boarding a bus to his State of origin, Ebonyi, to evade arrest.

He confessed to have cut off Adeyiba’s two hands because she dragged the cutlass with him.