A 36-year-old man, Kwabena Naaba Asanu, is in the grips of the Yeji Police in the Bono East Region for allegedly shooting and killing his friend, Elijah Nankuasi over GH¢50.

Mr Nankuasi, a 27-year-old man was shot dead at Zabrama in the Pru West District of Bono East region.

Joseph Dipaaba, brother of the deceased, in an interview with Adom News, narrated what led to the shooting of his bother:

“Kwabena Naaba Asanu owed my brother GH¢100 and paid GH¢50. My brother later demanded the rest of the GH¢50 which resulted in a fight.

“Asanu rushed to his room picked a gun and shot my brother at a close-range killing him instantly,” he narrated.

Angry residents are reported to have nearly lynched suspect Asanu, who is currently receiving treatment at the St Matthias Catholic Hospital at Yeji.

The body of Mr Nankuasi has been deposited at the same hospital waiting autopsy.

The Pru East District Police Commander, Superintendent Thomas Owoahene Acheampong, who confirmed the incident, said investigations have begun.