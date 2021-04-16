A 60-year-old man identified as Kwasi Agyapong, has been found dead in a gutter at Nyankomasu Old Town in Akyem Oda of the Eastern region.

Reports indicate Mr Agyapong was found about 100 meters from his home in the early hours of Friday, April 15, 2021, only in boxer shorts.

Though the cause of death is not immediately known, the deceased was discovered with blood on his head but with no blood at the scene.

His son, Paa Kwabena narrated the news of his father’s demise on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, saying he was still in a state of shock and denial.

The deceased’s friend, Kwaku Badu, who was last seen with him on Thursday night said he received a call about the presence of a dead body but did not know it was his friend.

“I was told someone was lying at the scene so I rushed there but the person’s face was on the ground but the fair complexion caught my attention since my friend is also fair. I turned the body, using torchlight only to find out it was him,” he narrated.

He said Mr Agyapong was a calm person, hence does not think he had issues with anyone for him to be paid back in such a manner.

However, he said his checks with co-tenants revealed the deceased received a phone call around 4 am which caused him to move out of his house only to be found in that state.

Meanwhile, the body has been deposited at the mortuary with efforts underway to track his call log as part of police investigations.