A man, unidentified, nearly lost one of his legs and ended up in the hospital after attempting Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘siu’ celebration.

The 36-year-old is now globally renowned for this trend as many football lovers try to mimic the trend anytime they find themselves in a similar situation after scoring.

Fans have always enjoyed seeing the five times Ballon D’or holder perform his celebration on a number of occasions.

The Manchester United forward always wheeled away towards the corner flag before doing a 180-degree pirouette before landing with a firm stance on the turf.

As he hits the ground, Ronaldo outstretches his arms and bellows ‘Siuuu’, which is Spanish for ‘yes’, with fans often joining in to create a booming noise around the stadium.

In a video spotted on social media, a man after scoring a penalty, tried to replicate Ronaldo’s celebration but failed and landed on his left foot.

He was later seen in the video with a beer and pizza after being transferred to the hospital for treatment.