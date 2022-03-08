As the international community commemorate Word Women’s Day (WDA), the Eze Ndigbo Ghana, HRM Eze Dr. Chukwudi Ihenetu and his wife, Her Majesty, Liberty Ihenetu has joined other well meaning Nigerians to salute women worldwide for their supportive roles in promoting good governance and fighting poverty at the grass roots.

International Women’s Day observed every March 8, is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.

In a statement issued from his Obiukwu Obieziokwu palace in Accra Ghana, the Umuduruoha Amigbo Nwagele Imo state-born Royal Father, HRM Dr Ihenetu commended women worldwide for their staunch support for the men by holding forth in the home front by complementing their husband’s efforts.

“In Africa the role of women in the fight against poverty can not be over emphasized as they help to put food on the table.

Women in government and other positions of responsibility has been outstanding in their performances. thus promoting good governance across Africa.”

In Ghana, the Royal father commended the Queen mother for attracting foreign partners like the Ford Fletcher foundation which will help to boost health care in Africa.

HRM Ihenetu also added that Her Majesty Liberty Ihenetu through her foundation takes care of the less privileged. “As Mother of Ndigbo in Ghana, her roles in taking care of stranded Nigerians in Ghana until they were reunited with their parents and guardians readily come to mind.

“At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Queen Liberty Ihenetu also played important roles in ensuring that the palliatives got to the needy

“On a day like this, I urge all the men to continue to accord respect and honour to the women.”, he said.