The Premier League has suspended its broadcast deal with Russia following the country’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

The move will take effect immediately, meaning Thursday’s four matches will not be shown in the country.

The matter took only 15 minutes of a four-hour meeting of all 20 clubs in London on Tuesday to agree.

The English top flight also says it will donate £1m to support the people of Ukraine.

The TV rights for the Premier League were owned by the Rambler Group. The company was in its final year of a three-year deal to show matches in Russia.

In a separate move, the Football Association has also suspended its deal with Russia.

That means none of this month’s FA Cup quarter-final matches will be shown.

The Premier League says it condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and that its clubs unanimously agreed the move.

“We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those impacted,” the Premier League said in a statement.

“The £1m donation will be made to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need.”

Last weekend, Premier League clubs showed solidarity with Ukraine as captains wore special armbands in Ukrainian colours, while stadium screens displayed ‘Football Stands Together’ in front of the country’s blue and yellow flag.

The latest move follows Chinese rights holders not broadcasting Premier League matches in their country last weekend.

China is a close political ally of Russia.