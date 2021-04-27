A 20-year-old Briton of Nigerian descent Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole has died after jumping into the River Thames to help a woman who fell off London Bridge in the United Kingdom.



According to The SUN UK, Olubunmi-Adewole, who saw the woman fell into the river, after alerting police close to London Bridge, jumped in just after midnight along with a second man who tried to save her on Saturday, April 25.



Emergency services, including the coastguard and police marine units, were called to the scene to help all three people in the water.

They rescued the woman and one of the men who jumped into the river to help her but were unable to locate the Nigerian.



He was on his way home from work when he spotted the woman on the bridge.



After seeing her fall into the water he dived in to try and save her, along with his colleague.



According to the deceased father: “Jimi’s death is the second tragedy to strike his family in three years, after cousin Malcolm Mide-Madariola, 17, was stabbed to death for protecting a friend near Clapham South Tube station in 2018.”



The 20-year-old Nigerian born Brit was a former student at the Harris Academy in Peckham, the same school that Malcolm attended.



His dad, Michael Adewola, 63 and his mum, Olasunkanmi Adewole, 54, were devastated by the news but proud their son died trying to save a life.